3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $159,900

Spotless 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths adjoining playground of Stevenson School. Same owner since 19 and just received a complete makeover. Fresh paint, New carpet throughout, New Life proof Vinyl Flooring that is beautiful. All the trim work as well doors have been re-stained and look terrific. Spacious master with double closets and adjoining bath with update shower liner and flooring too. Home has received newer tip-in Thermal Vinyl windows for comfort in the winter. Attractive Kitchen and lighting offering great workspace. Double stainless sink and disposal with outside hood vent and smooth top electric range. Lower level family room with adjoining 18 X 11 covered patio with no rear neighbors, but accessing park that' s affiliated with Stevenson School. Kids can walk to school without crossing a street. Attached garage that has a fresh coat of paint as well for you prized vehicle. All maintenance free Vinyl Exterior with attractive shutters makes this place one to call home. Just one look and your home.

