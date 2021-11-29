3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $158,000

Comfortable tri-level in Fairway Knolls just waiting for the right owner! Lots of charm on the outside, bright and colorful on the inside. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with a shower easily added to the half bath off the master bedroom. Full bathroom downstairs adjacent to the family room, with large extra room for a fourth bedroom, office, or game room. With a backyard spacious enough to fit an in-ground pool, firepit, hammocks, and shed with room to spare! Newer AC, furnace, and water heater as of 2016, home being sold as-is