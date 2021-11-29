 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $158,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $158,000

Comfortable tri-level in Fairway Knolls just waiting for the right owner! Lots of charm on the outside, bright and colorful on the inside. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with a shower easily added to the half bath off the master bedroom. Full bathroom downstairs adjacent to the family room, with large extra room for a fourth bedroom, office, or game room. With a backyard spacious enough to fit an in-ground pool, firepit, hammocks, and shed with room to spare! Newer AC, furnace, and water heater as of 2016, home being sold as-is

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News