3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $155,000

Check out this 2 story brick home in the historic district on a BEAUTIFUL tree-lined street on Clinton Blvd. Enter the home to a great enclosed patio where you can spend the fall relaxing. The main floor features a large living room and dining room with hardwood floors, a kitchen and an additional room that could be used for a smaller eating area or a place to enjoy a cup of coffee. On the 2nd floor are 3 bedrooms all with hardwood floors and a full bathroom with plenty of storage space. Then take the stairs up to the spacious attic where you'll find plenty of room for storage or maybe you'll want to remodel it into a wonderful living space. The full unfinished basement houses the laundry area and 4 separate rooms to either finish or use for storage. Out back is the oversized one car garage that you can also access from the alley at the end of the property. Enjoy the beautiful brick patio area and entertain friends and family this fall.