3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $154,500

Spacious 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch that is very clean and move-in ready! Bright and airy, the main floor hosts all three bedrooms as well as an updated full bath and kitchen. Large Family area in the basement with a half bath and lots of storage space. Has a 2 car garage that is attached to the home and sits on a beautiful corner lot. Deck and adjoining yard is sectioned off with a privacy fence for a secluded area. When in bloom you can find in the yard a plethora of plants and bushes including roses, lilac, spirea, marigolds, hosta, hibiscus, tulip, and more. And the kitchen was updated just this past year, all the stainless steel appliances stay! Schedule your showing today!