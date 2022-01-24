3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $154,000

This Dollhouse is ready to move in! Freshly painted bedrooms, living room and bath including ceilings. New light fixtures installed, New laminate flooring and floorboards, new interior doors throughout. Kitchen was recently updated with countertops, white cabinets, appliances, fixtures. The laundry room is just off of the kitchen with a washer/dryer and storage space. Enjoy the updated windows which include a large bay window area in the living room, windows tilt in for ease of cleaning. You can also sit on your front deck for morning coffee or enjoy the nice solar lighting at evening. Your driveway has also had recent updates including newer garage door and lighting and this house boasts of curb appeal! This home is an Estate and is Being Sold "AS IS". However, the seller knows of no issues and is offering a home warranty.