This Dollhouse is ready to move in! Freshly painted bedrooms, living room and bath including ceilings. New light fixtures installed, New laminate flooring and floorboards, new interior doors throughout. Kitchen was recently updated with countertops, white cabinets, appliances, fixtures. The laundry room is just off of the kitchen with a washer/dryer and storage space. Enjoy the updated windows which include a large bay window area in the living room, windows tilt in for ease of cleaning. You can also sit on your front deck for morning coffee or enjoy the nice solar lighting at evening. Your driveway has also had recent updates including newer garage door and lighting and this house boasts of curb appeal! This home is an Estate and is Being Sold "AS IS". However, the seller knows of no issues and is offering a home warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $154,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 23-year-old man was arrested yesterday after officers say he beat and held a woman against her will for about two days. The suspect's bond was set at $1 million.
David S. Fry, 70, is charged with 45 counts of child pornography. Sixteen of the charges are a Class 2 felony and 29 charges are a Class 3 felony.
Nothing saddens me more than to see the angling community, which supported the IDNR for years, have that organization turn its back on that same community for a few extra dollars.
A relatively new Illinois National Guard unit based in Normal will be serving in the Horn of Africa after a deployment ceremony Saturday at Heartland Community College.
McLean County Health Department reports show 329 deaths as connected to COVID-19.
The full- and part-time positions are remote and in-person and include claims, customer service, sales and underwriting jobs.
Fresh off a round of school closures driven by the omicron variant, Illinois school districts could soon be facing more upheaval as litigation…
Assistant Superintendent Michelle Lamboley presented a proposal to the school board Wednesday night that would replace 12 late start days with seven half days for student attendance.
A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 28 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 shooting death of Bloomington man Juan Nash, 25.
Humans aren’t the only ones who search out warmer waters and fresh seafood during the dark days of winter. Some bald eagles head south as well, departing from Canada, Minnesota and Wisconsin for the (relatively) balmy temperatures of Illinois, Missouri and Iowa.