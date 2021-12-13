Great 3 bedroom home with loft and many updates on a wooded lot! Hardwood floor in foyer leads to Living Room with new carpet 2020. Nice kitchen with informal dining area. Kitchen is also open to a seperate Dining Room, which could be used for a home office, playroom, whatever you want! Powder room for guests and large storage also located on the first floor. Beautiful hardwood staircase leads to a 2nd floor loft/family room with hardwood flooring - wonderful area! The Primary Bedroom Suite is huge, has a walk-in closet and its own vanity connecting it to the full bath. Two more bedrooms with spacious closets and a laundry room complete the awesome 2nd floor. Walk out onto the oversized deck and enjoy the outdoors, overlooking mature trees and bushes! Lots of privacy and such a pretty view! Updates include new roof, water heater and range in 2016, Furnce, AC and Main floor carpeting new in 2020, Master Bedroom carpet new 2018. Refrigerator in garage remains "as is."
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $153,000
