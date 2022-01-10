 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $152,000

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $152,000

Location, location, location...you cannot beat this one! This 3BR, 2bath sweetheart sits close to shopping, schools, and major employers. Her character shines throughout like her brick fireplace and cozy sunroom/office off the Living Room. Within the past two years she has received a new roof, modern electrical, some crown molding, new living room windows, all new interior doors and a new sliding door to the 3-Seasons room. She likes showing off her kitchen's newer refrigerator and oven! What she is most proud of is her new main bathroom featuring all new fixtures (including a jetted tub), new lighting, flooring, and some fancy trim work. This well- maintained home has many updates but she topped it off with fresh paint in every room. She is eager for you to see all her hard work!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News