3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $152,000

Location, location, location...you cannot beat this one! This 3BR, 2bath sweetheart sits close to shopping, schools, and major employers. Her character shines throughout like her brick fireplace and cozy sunroom/office off the Living Room. Within the past two years she has received a new roof, modern electrical, some crown molding, new living room windows, all new interior doors and a new sliding door to the 3-Seasons room. She likes showing off her kitchen's newer refrigerator and oven! What she is most proud of is her new main bathroom featuring all new fixtures (including a jetted tub), new lighting, flooring, and some fancy trim work. This well- maintained home has many updates but she topped it off with fresh paint in every room. She is eager for you to see all her hard work!