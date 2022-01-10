Location, location, location...you cannot beat this one! This 3BR, 2bath sweetheart sits close to shopping, schools, and major employers. Her character shines throughout like her brick fireplace and cozy sunroom/office off the Living Room. Within the past two years she has received a new roof, modern electrical, some crown molding, new living room windows, all new interior doors and a new sliding door to the 3-Seasons room. She likes showing off her kitchen's newer refrigerator and oven! What she is most proud of is her new main bathroom featuring all new fixtures (including a jetted tub), new lighting, flooring, and some fancy trim work. This well- maintained home has many updates but she topped it off with fresh paint in every room. She is eager for you to see all her hard work!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $152,000
