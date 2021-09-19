3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $150,000

Very well maintained 3 bedroom with office area on 2nd floor. 2 full bath, fenced yard and oversized 2 car garage. Large family room and dining room with refinished wood floors. Kitchen has been updated with tiled floor and stainless appliances. Most of the interior has been repainted in 2021 with new carpet in basement 2021. Roof replaced in 2020 and garage door new in 2021. Central air 2009 and zoned heat boiler with newer water pump approx 6 years ago. Mostly all electric has been updated, breakers and most all windows replaced. Move in ready.