3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $150,000

Charming, brick home in Founders' Grove. Check out this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home filled with old house character - hardwood floors, original woodwork, hardware and fixtures and a lovely wood-burning fireplace. The kitchen includes a cute breakfast nook and comes with all appliances. The bathroom has been updated with white subway tile giving it a period-appropriate look. Enjoy the covered front porch or the brick patio in the backyard. New gutters and exterior trim painting in 2021. 1 car detached brick garage being sold as-is. Make it yours today!

