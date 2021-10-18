 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $149,900

Prime location for this all brick 3 bedroom, 3 bath ranch located across the street from Ewing Castle and park. Main floor hardwood floors are very well maintained. There are 2 total full baths on main floor including a private full bath connected to the main bedroom. Basement has an L shape open family room area with a dry bar plus 3rd full bath and utility room with laundry, sink and work bench. Attached 1 car garage, L shaped turn around driveway.

