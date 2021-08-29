3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $149,900

Welcome Home! This Fabulous Home Sits Just on the Far Edge of Bloomington but Feels Like a Peaceful Country Setting. Perfectly Situated Minutes from Aldi, Walmart, Prompt care, Restaurants, Gas, Rivian, Quick Highway Access, and More! 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Baths & Finished Family Room, Laundry, and Storage in the Lower Level. The Enclosed Back Porch is Perfect for a Back Door Mudroom or Relaxing Lounging Patio . This Home is Deceiving from the Street ~ It is a MUST SEE INSIDE Home . Main Floor Master Bedroom,Master Closet and Large Updated Handicap Accessible Full Bath in the Hall. The Upper Level Contains a Good Sized Loft/ Could be an Office or PlayRoom Area, 2 Bedrooms, and a 1/2 Bath. This Property Sits on near 1/2 Acre, with so Much Room to Spread Out . Large Two Car Detached Garage with Workshop & an Outbuilding/ Shed with Loft Area. So Many Options for a Man Cave/ She Shed / or Dolled Up Playhouse!! The Front Deck was Built with Handicap Accessibility in Mind ~ easy Access and Several Additional Entrances.