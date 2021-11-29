 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $148,500

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $148,500

Nicely Updated, 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Lakewood Subdivision! Newly painted main level. Large living room with new LVP wood floors. Spacious eat-in kitchen with ample counter space, new sink, tile floors, and standard appliance package. Master bedroom with double closets and new carpet (10/21). Two additional bedrooms with new carpet (10/21). Main floor bath with tile flooring, tub/shower, and nice sink/vanity. Finished basement with L-shaped carpeted family room, tiled recreation room, full bathroom with tiled shower surround, flooring & decorative vanity, and a room for storage. Tiered deck off kitchen, fenced yard, and attached 1-car garage. New Roof (2021). Must See!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Flick: A `DIY’ Steak ‘n Shake? It’s here.

Reopening to indoor customers after a long COVID layoff on Bloomington’s Wylie Drive is the latest iteration of fast-food in America, now called “quick serve.” You go inside, approach the kiosk, log in, order your food, get a number, wait for it to come up — all by computer screen. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News