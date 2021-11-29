3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $148,500

Nicely Updated, 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Lakewood Subdivision! Newly painted main level. Large living room with new LVP wood floors. Spacious eat-in kitchen with ample counter space, new sink, tile floors, and standard appliance package. Master bedroom with double closets and new carpet (10/21). Two additional bedrooms with new carpet (10/21). Main floor bath with tile flooring, tub/shower, and nice sink/vanity. Finished basement with L-shaped carpeted family room, tiled recreation room, full bathroom with tiled shower surround, flooring & decorative vanity, and a room for storage. Tiered deck off kitchen, fenced yard, and attached 1-car garage. New Roof (2021). Must See!