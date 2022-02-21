3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $148,500

Well kept all brick 3 bedroom ranch located on low traffic street. Main floor includes eat-in kitchen, large living room, 3 bedrooms & a full bath. Basement has large family room, 2nd full bath, large storage / laundry room & potential 4th bedroom (no egress). You'll love the beautiful wood floors throughout most of the main level. Much of the interior freshly painted. All kitchen appliances remain. A great place to call home!