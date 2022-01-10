Welcome Home, to this adorable move-in ready 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch. Close to shopping, golf course, pool and lake. This home features a newer roof 2013, a majority of the windows are new! Newer paint throughout and updates in every room!! Refinished hardwood floors throughout the home. Kitchen updates include: subway tile backsplash, tile flooring, bar top and new light fixtures, and all appliances remain! Spacious family room, with separate dining room, and 3 nice sized bedrooms. A new main floor laundry room created off the kitchen with newer tile and cabinets- great storage! The bathroom updates include flooring, vanity, paint and installation of a new light fixture/exhaust fan. 1 car attached garage with a newer garage door and opener, attic storage with additional 9 inches of blow-in insulation. New gutters were added in 2021. Oversized driveway. Very spacious backyard with privacy fence, new firepit, and an awesome two tier deck for entertaining!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000
