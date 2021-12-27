Adorable updated ranch home on a large corner lot! The living room welcomes you into the home and has beautiful original hardwood floors. All bedrooms are a generous size and also have the original hardwood floors. The kitchen is open to the dining room giving it a large open feel. Nicely updated bathroom. The home also boasts an additional family room. Outside you will find room to relax on the front porch or on the back deck that is found in a fully fenced backyard. The detached one car garage has a newer garage door and keypad entry that was completed in 2019. The roof on the house new in 2017, all windows have been replaced from 2018-2020, exterior painted in 2020, and new gutters with guards were installed in 2021. Don't wait, make this adorable house your home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000
