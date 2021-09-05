3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $145,000

Get the best of everything with this updated 3 bed 3 bath home! There is a full size bathroom for each floor. The upstairs is a dedicated master with a spacious ensuite. Tucked away in the corner of Irving Elementary School, Saint Mary's Catholic Church and School, and Union Missionary Baptist Church, the placement of this lot creates a feeling of seclusion combined with the ambience of being outside of Downtown Bloomington with views of roof tops and steeples. Constitution Trail is only a block away! Come see all it has to offer!