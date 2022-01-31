When you walk in, you'll feel right at home! Updated 3 bedroom with 1 full bathroom and one 1/2 bath. Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout main floor and second level. Spacious kitchen with over sized pantry. Two car garage. Charming house with great character. You won't want to miss out.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $144,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder on Wednesday released the identification of the 29-year-old man who was shot to death Monday night in Bloomington.
Police are investigating after a 29-year-old man died Monday night from gunshot wounds, authorities said.
A man was arrested this morning after police said a Bloomington resident found him burglarizing their home.
Central Illinois residents were met with bitter cold and a dusting of snow on Friday, but meteorologists are keeping an eye on a potential cold front that could bring a larger snowfall early next week.
Officers were called to two shots fired reports in Bloomington last night.
Bloomington police said Logan P. Smith, 15, was reported missing Friday at 2:20 p.m. They reported about 8:30 p.m. that he has been found.
The lawyer who represented a former Bloomington piano instructor on child sexual assault and child pornography charges has withdrawn from the case despite five more trials expected to be held for other alleged victims.
The Biden administration has plans to provide 400 million masks to U.S. residents through pharmacies and community health centers.
A Decatur woman is dead after a vehicle crash Friday night in Springfield.
BLOOMINGTON — An Atlanta man is charged with delivering methamphetamine.