3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $144,900

Charming and spacious, two story home with character, updates and impeccably kept. Large functional floor plan, 3 oversized bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a 1.5 car garage. Original hardwood throughout- no carpet! Adorable front porch, and an over sized corner lot. Side street parking. Recent updates include, newer HVAC in 2020, newer roof 2018, completely remodeled kitchen (roughly 6 yrs ago), main level 1/2 bath added in 2005, newer siding 2004, and newer windows 2004. Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.