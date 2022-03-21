3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

This bi-level home in the Colonial Meadows neighborhood offers a spacious yard that backs up to the greenbelt with no neighbors behind. The house offers ample amounts of light, as well as, hardwood floors, single car attached garage, and a large basement with the potential to make it your own. The first floor has three bedrooms with one bath, an eat-in kitchen area, a deck off the kitchen, and a large two-car garage in the backyard. This is a great house to add your personal touch! Being Sold AS-IS.