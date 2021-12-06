Investment property. House is part of the improvements being done in neighborhood. Check out improvements. Important work completed: professionally installed foundation, wiring, plumbing, new windows & air conditioner Redesigned Kitchen, Dining, & master. 2 1/2 new baths, tile floors. A New York style facelift includes lighting fixtures, dovetailed soft close maple handcrafted cabinets, island, newer Kitchenaid stainless stove & dishwasher. Master has closet/utility. Double sinks, tile flooring. Flooring is hand scraped walnut. Custom wainscoting reflects old house! Large walk-in closet includes washer dryer hook ups.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000
