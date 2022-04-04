 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

Lovely move-in ready ranch in Holiday Knolls. Featuring 3 beds, 1 bath and an oversized 1 car garage. Not only will you love how bright and airy the home is, you'll also love how updated it is! The large bathroom was updated in 2014, the rest of the flooring in the home was replaced in 2021, the kitchen cabinets were also replaced in 2021 and new paint throughout. The driveway was redone in 2020. Furnace and AC were replaced around 2016. Water heater 2020. The back patio was replaced in 2021. Kitchen appliances 2017.

