3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000

What a great find!! Move in ready three bedroom, two full bathroom home close to IWU! Hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has all appliances staying and has table space. Finished basement with family room, full bathroom and ample storage. Enclosed back porch, two car attached garage. Lots updated too: Roof new in 2019, newer electrical, newer vinyl windows and fresh paint! Come see this fantastic home!

