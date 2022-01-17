What a great find!! Move in ready three bedroom, two full bathroom home close to IWU! Hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has all appliances staying and has table space. Finished basement with family room, full bathroom and ample storage. Enclosed back porch, two car attached garage. Lots updated too: Roof new in 2019, newer electrical, newer vinyl windows and fresh paint! Come see this fantastic home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $135,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bloomington police are planning to install 10 automatic license plate readers throughout the city, but some citizens are questioning the new technology.
Arraignments are scheduled for Jan. 28.
The driver and the bus monitor were transported to the hospital after the collison.
Police in Indiana wrestled with an injured man while removing him from a burning car after a pursuit and crash, but they didn't learn his girlfriend and child had been killed until later.
A Cook County judge this week was caught on a YouTube livestream mocking an attorney who had appeared before him for arguments earlier in the day.
Bloomington District 87 is shortening the school day at Bloomington junior and Bloomington high schools to avoid lunch periods where the potential spread of CVOID is harder to mitigate.
It happened in the 900 block of West Front Street.
Aaron M. Parlier, 40, was found guilty in an October bench trial of 10 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a minor and 10 counts of child pornography.
A LeRoy man was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison on burglary and firearm charges.