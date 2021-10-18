 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $134,900

WOW- So much character in this 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath home featuring original woodwork all throughout. Inviting entry leads to the large living room with a beautiful stained glass window. The butler's pantry, off of the dining room, offers plenty of storage and has a convenient first floor half bathroom. The large dining room provides lots of natural light and is ready for memories at your dinner parties. The dual staircase leads to the 2nd floor with 3 bedrooms and a full bathroom including a large closet. Relax on the private patio in the fenced back yard or on the covered front porch. The 2 car garage allows room for a workshop. Tour soon before it sells!

