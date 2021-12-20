 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $134,900

Nice Ranch home with 3 Bedrooms. Living Room with Mantel and brick surround wood burning fireplace open to Dining Room with built in cabinet. Kitchen with tile floor, counter eating bar, tile backsplash and large built in storage cabinet with shelves. Basement walls drywalled and ready to finish. Half Bath rough in and Laundry area. Enclosed back porch. Updates include Roof, Windows, Water heater and Sump pump. All appliances remain. Hardwood under carpet.

