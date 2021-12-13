Beautiful 1.5 story home with tons of updates and charm! Featuring a main floor bedroom or office, a remodeled full bathroom, large living room with pocket doors to the large dining room and gorgeous updated kitchen! Upstairs you'll find 2 more bedrooms with great closets and the 2nd remodeled full bathroom. The backyard is full fenced, has great landscaping and a firepit. Two off street parking spots complete this great home. Many updates in the last 5 years including windows, furnace, AC, water heater, electric and plumbing. Kitchen and bathroom remodels since as well.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $130,000
