3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000

  • Updated
Nice 3 Bedroom Ranch home just minutes from town in wonderful Country Acres. Move in ready and spotless clean. Hardwood flooring throughout with ceramic tile in the kitchen. Home sits on just over a half an acre. Subdivision has it's own Park & Playground. Amazing value at this price point.

