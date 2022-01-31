3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000

This bungalow is waiting for someone to make memories, garden, and enjoy life! The amazing front porch, complete with a swing, welcomes you to this adorable home. There is tons of charm and character as you enter the living room with original wood floors that extend through the dining room. The dining room has built in shelves and a built in window seat with storage! There is a newer glass door that leads to the wonderful fenced back yard where, in the spring, you will see all of the beautiful landscaping come to life...loads of pollinator plants that attract bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies! The kitchen is quaint with a new countertop and copper sink. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Updates include windows 2017, chimney base sealed 2014, new door off of the dining room 2012, sewer line replaced to the street approximately 2020, chimney liner 2021, HVAC 2010. All appliances will stay. Full unfinished basement with laundry, a private toilet area, and separate sink. Garage does not have an overhead door. Garage sold as-is. Seller is not aware of any issues, but home is sold as is. Some pictures are from previous summer to show lovely landscaping.