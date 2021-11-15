Charming 1.5 story hosting 3 bedrooms (could be 4 or a large sitting room) and one full bath. Enclosed breezeway with new carpet (10/21), stamped concrete driveway, fenced in yard, deck, mature trees, perfect for your barbeques! Original wood flooring and trim pieces, 9 and 10 foot ceilings in dining and living rooms, large kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry, new ceiling and canned lighting. First floor new window treatments and fresh paint (10/21). Vintage charm but updated! Roof (4/21), galvanized pipe replaced with copper and new sewer pipe (2017), HVAC 2012, A/C (2016), water heater (2016), spacious 1 car garage. Home has lots of storage, built-ins. Some newer interior doors (10/21). Updated landscaping (10/21).
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
It happened around 10 p.m. last night.
Check out quarterfinal playoff scores. We'll update them until they're all finals.
The Pantagraph obtained hundreds of emails to and from LaSalle County officials about the Jelani Day investigation. The documents shed light on resources focused on the missing person case and death investigation.
"I wonder what’s going on in this country," said a woman who came to catch a glimpse before the store was gone. "We forgot to value things, and now we have ... Amazon."
A kidnapping victim from Ohio was found Friday night in McLean County, and the suspect is now in custody, McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced Saturday morning.
Chief Aaron Woodruff told The Pantagraph that one person within a group of three people on bicycles was reported to be carrying a firearm outside of the campus building.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Shannon's Café will open in December at 113 N. Center St. in downtown Bloomington.
A Peoria Heights man is in McLean County custody on a charge of attempted robbery, police said.
Burglary, theft and obstructing justice charges have been filed against a Springfield man in McLean County court.