3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $125,000

Charming 1.5 story hosting 3 bedrooms (could be 4 or a large sitting room) and one full bath. Enclosed breezeway with new carpet (10/21), stamped concrete driveway, fenced in yard, deck, mature trees, perfect for your barbeques! Original wood flooring and trim pieces, 9 and 10 foot ceilings in dining and living rooms, large kitchen with breakfast bar and large pantry, new ceiling and canned lighting. First floor new window treatments and fresh paint (10/21). Vintage charm but updated! Roof (4/21), galvanized pipe replaced with copper and new sewer pipe (2017), HVAC 2012, A/C (2016), water heater (2016), spacious 1 car garage. Home has lots of storage, built-ins. Some newer interior doors (10/21). Updated landscaping (10/21).