Charming 3 BR home with wood floors and a window seat! The roof has architectural shingles. Kitchen appliances stay with the home! Relax on the covered front porch! The fenced in yard is accessible from the back door and next to the one car garage. Plenty of room in the unfinished basement for storage. Tour soon so you don't miss this home!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $124,900
