3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $122,000

COME SEE WHAT I HAVE TO OFFER YOU IN YOUR NEW HOME!!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ACCESS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, DOWNTOWN BLOOMINGTON AND TO OAKLAND ELEMENTRY SCHOOL.WONDERFUL 3 BED, 2 BATH WITH NICE UPDATES, INCLUDING WALK-IN DOUBLE HEADED SHOWER IN PRIVATE MASTER BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL,2ND BATH HAS A WALK-IN SHOWER AND A SOAKER TUB! NICE SIZED FAMILY ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OFF THE KITCHEN, THAT IS COMPLETE WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES,OAK CABINETS, NEWER COUNTER TOPS. THE UPSTAIRS BEDROOM ARE BOTH NICE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE TO STORE YOUR CLOTHES. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A LAUNDRY ROOM, AND AN AREA THAT COULD BE AN OFFICE OR REC ROOM FOR THE FAMILY. IN CASE OF POWER OUTAGES- LOOK- THIS HAS A WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR FOR EMERGENCY POWER BACKUP,! ENJOY ALL THE OUTDOOR SPACE WITH AN EXTRA DEEP CORNER LOT, LARGE PORTION OF THE YARD IS FENCED, FULL BASEMENT WITH BATH ROUGH-IN AND A LARGE OVERSIZED (27X24) 2- CAR DETATCHED GARAGE AND A STORAGE SHED! VERT CUTE- AFFORDABLE LIVING!