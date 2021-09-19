COME SEE WHAT I HAVE TO OFFER YOU IN YOUR NEW HOME!!! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO ACCESS PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION, DOWNTOWN BLOOMINGTON AND TO OAKLAND ELEMENTRY SCHOOL.WONDERFUL 3 BED, 2 BATH WITH NICE UPDATES, INCLUDING WALK-IN DOUBLE HEADED SHOWER IN PRIVATE MASTER BATH ON THE MAIN LEVEL,2ND BATH HAS A WALK-IN SHOWER AND A SOAKER TUB! NICE SIZED FAMILY ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL OFF THE KITCHEN, THAT IS COMPLETE WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCES,OAK CABINETS, NEWER COUNTER TOPS. THE UPSTAIRS BEDROOM ARE BOTH NICE WITH LAMINATE FLOORING AND PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE TO STORE YOUR CLOTHES. THE LOWER LEVEL HAS A LAUNDRY ROOM, AND AN AREA THAT COULD BE AN OFFICE OR REC ROOM FOR THE FAMILY. IN CASE OF POWER OUTAGES- LOOK- THIS HAS A WHOLE HOUSE GENERATOR FOR EMERGENCY POWER BACKUP,! ENJOY ALL THE OUTDOOR SPACE WITH AN EXTRA DEEP CORNER LOT, LARGE PORTION OF THE YARD IS FENCED, FULL BASEMENT WITH BATH ROUGH-IN AND A LARGE OVERSIZED (27X24) 2- CAR DETATCHED GARAGE AND A STORAGE SHED! VERT CUTE- AFFORDABLE LIVING!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $122,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Candace Ayers' obituary says she "was vaccinated but was infected by others who chose not to be. The cost was her life."
A panel of state lawmakers is asking the Illinois State Board of Education to clarify the process of punishing schools that don’t follow Gov. …
Superintendent Barry Reilly said students were involved in three fights on Monday, all facing a “very lengthy suspension.”
Check out all of Friday night's final scores.
Normal police said its investigations division will continue monitoring the allegations and “any crime of this nature.”
A 39-year-old schoolteacher from Homewood who had been hospitalized the last several weeks with complications stemming from COVID-19 has died.
Founder and CEO RJ Scaringe drove the company’s inaugural R1T pickup off the production line for customer delivery.
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
Bloomington-Normal's brick-and-mortar retail industry has weathered a range of shifts in consumer behavior and economic pressures in the last decade.
In late 2020, Axel Riordan was diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder called metachromatic leukodystrophy. The disease affects the body's cells, causing symptoms that can include muscle rigidity, seizures and loss of vision.