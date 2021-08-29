 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $121,900

Check out the NEW photos! Great ranch home ready for you to move right in and enjoy! BRAND NEW ROOF in June 2021 & new carpet in ALL 3 bedrooms just installed! House has just been freshly painted on entire main level. New windows on back side of house 3 yrs ago, Vinyl siding replaced 2010. Ample closet space. Nice, open eat-in kitchen with stainless steel double oven. All appliances stay. Side deck off of kitchen & nice sized backyard. Master bedroom is larger than most in this price range. Basement is dry and has plenty of room for storage; floor was just painted. Newer water heater (14). Extra parking pad is handy for additional off street parking. Great opportunity for 1st time buyers, investors & downsizers. Make this your new home today!

