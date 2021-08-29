 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $119,900

Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants, and O'Neil park, this 3 bedroom home is a great use of space. Through the enclosed front porch, you'll find yourself in the living room with an airy but cozy feel. The living room flows into the separate dining room with hardwood floors and great natural light. The eat-in kitchen provides casual dining space with two pantry cabinets. Off the kitchen is a family room with built-in bar area -- perfect for entertaining or relaxing! A main floor bedroom with walk-in closet and full bathroom round out the main level. The upstairs hosts two additional bedrooms and a second full bathroom. Additional storage in the unfinished basement. The backyard is fully fenced with a patio area and an established garden with access to the detached 1 car garage. Schedule your showing today.

