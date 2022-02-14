Come check out this cute home on a nice sized lot! 3 bedrooms, 1 bath home with ample parking space! Parking access from both street and ally! Room to park more than 3 cars in the drive if needed, and gate access on fence to pull small trailer into back corner of lot for storage. Kitchen appliances are all stainless steel, purchased roughly 6 years ago. Roof and water heater are approximately 6 years old. The roof has a 50 year, 4-star full coverage warranty! This house also features a Wi-Fi programmable Honeywell thermostat. Seller is aware of some windows that need replaced and is allowing for a credit of $1,000 to the buyer. Home is being SOLD AS IS!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $114,500
