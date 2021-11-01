Great ranch with lots of improvements on a quiet street! One-level living can be yours with no steps and a main floor laundry, bedroom and bath. The two car garage is oversized, and the lot is deep and provides a nice mostly fenced backyard. The interior has been freshly painted and has much newer flooring. You will appreciate the updated bathroom and kitchen. Roof and gutters were replaced in 2015. Windows were replaced in 2013 and have a lifetime warranty. Furnace is new as of 2021. Electrical was updated to breakers. Move in and enjoy all that the current owner has done!
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $112,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Check out first-round playoff scores from Class 1A to 8A here.
Sgt. Jon Hofmann told The Pantagraph Wednesday that the sheriff's office is still searching for a vehicle in the lake.
The fire Tuesday did not damage the building and no injuries were reported.
Prosecutors say Nathaniel L. Maloney, 18, Sage N. Raeuber, 19, and Andre T. Street, 17, entered a plan with a 15-year-old girl to commit the murder.
Bloomington and Normal police departments reminded families to only approach homes with exterior lights on during designated hours, and never enter a stranger's home.
Authorities on Friday released the name of the person killed in a crash in Normal.
The Tazewell County coroner’s office confirmed Monday the identification of a woman who was fatally shot Friday in Mackinaw.
Richard Sabbun, 61, is accused of unlawfully using his provided “DEA Number,” which health care providers receive as an identifier that allows them to write prescriptions for controlled substances, during his employment as an emergency room physician.
The autopsy results released this week in the Jelani Day case have not changed his family’s message.
Devin Lee Davis was last seen on Oct. 19 near Main Street in Normal, alone and on foot.