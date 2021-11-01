 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $112,000

Great ranch with lots of improvements on a quiet street! One-level living can be yours with no steps and a main floor laundry, bedroom and bath. The two car garage is oversized, and the lot is deep and provides a nice mostly fenced backyard. The interior has been freshly painted and has much newer flooring. You will appreciate the updated bathroom and kitchen. Roof and gutters were replaced in 2015. Windows were replaced in 2013 and have a lifetime warranty. Furnace is new as of 2021. Electrical was updated to breakers. Move in and enjoy all that the current owner has done!

