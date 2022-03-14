3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $110,000

Charming 3 BR bungalow near Miller Park! Open floorplan from dining to living room with new LVP flooring. Kitchen remodeled in 2016, with new appliances in 2021. Original hardwood floors in bedrooms. Newer roof (18). Heated 1.5 car garage and storage shed. All appliances stay. Driveway & patio recently re-paved. Extra insulation added to attic. Neutral paint throughout. A truly move-in ready home for a first time buyer or investor!