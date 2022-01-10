3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $109,900 Jan 10, 2022 41 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View More Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Dcc Wire Koto Kotohomes Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Watch now: Crews on scene of Bloomington barn fire This is a developing story that will be updated. Illinois schools will soon see changes to COVID-19 isolation and quarantine requirements Illinois schools will soon receive new guidance about isolation and quarantine times to align with federal school guidance on COVID-19, the Il… Man who fled to L.A. is captured after wife found dead in Illinois home, police say Police say they have arrested the husband of a woman found dead Tuesday in Southern Illinois after he allegedly fled to Los Angeles. 2 Bloomington police cars damaged during arrest, authorities say Stefan A. Mangina, 32, is charged with multiple counts. Prosecutor: Illinois cop was disarmed, killed with own gun "Sgt. Rittmanic was pleading with them to, 'Just leave, you don't have to do this, please just go, please don't, please don't,'" a prosecutor said. Police: 2 stabbed early Saturday in Bloomington Two men were taken to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening stabbing injuries, police said. 1 hurt in Bloomington apartment fire Firefighters in Bloomington knocked out two structure fires since yesterday morning that left one injured. Police say woman found driving stolen car in Normal BLOOMINGTON – A Wednesday traffic stop for improper lane usage on Interstate 55 in Normal led authorities to reveal an Ashland woman was drivi… COVID leads Bloomington District 87 to close schools Friday Unit 5 students will also not be in classrooms, due to expected cold weather, the district announced on Facebook. Students will be using remote learning. 2nd Chicago man charged for trying to steal catalytic converter in Bloomington Bloomington Police are charging two men with attempting to steal parts from a car parked at Traditions Apartments.