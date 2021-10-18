Great investment opportunity in a wonderful neighborhood. Three bedroom ranch with extra family room and finished basement. Home is structurally in good condition but needs a lot of cosmetic updates. Heavy smoker. Needs paint & flooring. Water issues have been fixed. Ceiling needs some repair. No FHA loans. Sold as is.
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $109,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”
Check out all of Friday and Saturday's Central Illinois final scores. Check all of them out here:
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Police said they observed the woman advertising Adderall for sale on her Snapchat account.
Hallie Bezner, attorney for Day’s family, also told The Pantagraph: “I think that people read between the lines to try to have some conspiracy that doesn't exist."
One day after McLean County Board members rejected a proposal that would have allowed the county to make money from jail inmates using electronic tablets, the sheriff’s office has removed the tablets from inmates, according to a statement from nine board members.
Four staff members and 17 students at the elementary school currently are testing positive for COVID-19, and districtwide, more than 75 people are in quarantine.
State troopers said the driver was going the wrong way down Interstate 74 when the crash happened.
The company broke ground Wednesday for construction of its 70,000-square-foot facility.
The daughter of two coaches, Megan Jones had a game plan. How could she not? When your mom and dad have a basketball court named after them, y…