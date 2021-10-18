 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $109,900

3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $109,900

Great investment opportunity in a wonderful neighborhood. Three bedroom ranch with extra family room and finished basement. Home is structurally in good condition but needs a lot of cosmetic updates. Heavy smoker. Needs paint & flooring. Water issues have been fixed. Ceiling needs some repair. No FHA loans. Sold as is.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jelani Day toxicology results released

Jelani Day toxicology results released

LaSalle County Coroner Rich Ploch said the office received the results Wednesday, but he declined to comment on the report’s content “due to the ongoing investigation.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News