3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $100,000

This is a great 3 bedroom/1 bathroom/1 story ranch home with a detached 1.5 car garage. Currently the garage has a great office space that is furnished. Both the home and the garage has been recently painted. The home features a large open main room, three good size bedrooms with hard wood floors, a large lot and a storage shed. This home features so many positives such as newer front porch, updates to the kitchen with stainless steel appliances (including a wine fridge) and newer floors. There are newer cabinets and flooring in the bathroom as well. Low traffic area, close to State Farm Corporate, grocery stores, bank, Four Seasons gym, restaurants, hospital and so much more. Seller will provide credit for new windows as well.