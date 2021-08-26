 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Bloomington - $100,000

This is an estate. The home is being sold "as is" It has amazing potential with an attached, one car garage too! Three bedrooms and one and half baths. Eat in kitchen and nice sized living room. Full basement was recently decontructed due to some water seepage from last "100 year rains". Fenced yard with deck. Super close to Miller Park and the Miller Park Zoo. This home could be cute as a button with a little effort!

