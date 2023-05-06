Name: Vergetta Harris

Employer: Heartland Community College

Title: Adjunct faculty

List any awards/honors: DAISY Award.

Years of nursing experience: Over 30.

Family: Two sons, two daughters and eight grandchildren.

Why did you become a nurse?

A childhood illness and the care of the nurses help me see that nurses help the hurting stop. Those experiences combined with stories from my mother, a patient care tech on the trauma unit at Cook County Hospital, and increased my desire to become a nurse.

What is the hardest part of your job?

The therapeutics of nursing. When people are hurting, they want to do nothing. They just want the pain to stop. It is in this phase of nursing that people are really resistant to the work of healing. They may hate you, call you a bad nurse, report you to a supervisor — all kind of adverse responses to the healing process. Activity is needed to heal. Helping patient push past this is difficult, but even if I never hear them say it, I know that I did my part in helping them to recover. I explain, encourage and attempt to direct them in the right direction, but if the patient, or their family, continue to push against my therapeutics intervention then I have to back away. This causes longer delays in the healing process and the patient can become fixed in that halfway point when they didn’t have to be.

What do you like best about your job?

I love seeing people up moving functionally again, sometimes better that before!

I love knowing that some stress was relieved when a patient finally understands the importance of the activities that you are encouraging them to do. The "ah ha!" moments.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

The biggest challenge for me was getting people to trust my advice and direction about their conditions.

What keeps you up at night?

Feeling useless.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

Central Illinois is a good community, but I feel we are struggling with health care. It seems we have moved into a business focus in health care instead of an individual focus to health care. Guidelines spell out cookie-cutter responses for each condition — congestive heart failure is this process, COPD patients should be discharged in this number of days — but each person has a unique set of problems and circumstances that affect that individual's conditions and abilities to progress. They business piece of it has caused a big rift in how we care for our patients.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

My biggest accomplishment was obtaining my master's degree in nursing administration. I have not been given the opportunity to use that training, but that's the one thing about education — I have that skill to be used! I also started a blood pressure clinic at a local food pantry that would offer treatment tips about diet and exercise, and direct uninsured patients to places where they could receive follow-up care.

Who is your mentor?

My mentors were all the nurses that stood alongside of me and stayed positive when the situation wasn’t, as well as the managers that allow you to have open and honest communication with them about patients' care and conditions. Those managers that allow you to develop a solution and not just discuss the problem. The managers that believed in me and trusted me get the job done — and if I didn't, they would follow up to see what else was needed. Deb M, Kathy A., Sharon, Kim, Cheryl, Cindy, Elaine, Dameron, Meg, Pat, Bishop, Fredia, Jake, all my patients and many other have been mentors to me. I gain so much from each person I encounter, in nursing and life.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

I would tell them to ask themselves, why am I thinking of doing this, what do I know about this nursing role? I suggest getting into position to get a closer look so you know what you are getting into before you fully commit. lt is hard work but it is heart work for those that get into it for the right reason.

What do you do in your downtime?

Crafts, family, friends, and VACATION!

What is your guilty pleasure?

Vacation! I love seeing new place. Sometime the conditions of place remind reminds me of how good we have it in the USA!