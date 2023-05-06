Name: Theresa Prosser

Age: 51

Employer: Carle BroMenn Medical Center; Illinois State University Mennonite College of Nursing

Title: Director of Medical Surgical Services; Instructional Assistant Professor

List any awards/honors: 2023 Carle Auxiliary Nursing Excellence, Carle BroMenn Medical Center MVP Awards for Compassion and Nursing Excellence, BroMenn Nursing Excellence Award for Leadership.

Years of nursing experience: 14 years.

Family: Married to Joe, have two children. Hannah, 20, is a student at Parkland College with plans to transfer to Illinois State University on a pre-med track in August. Michael, 23, is a St. Louis University graduate who lives in St. Louis and works as a pilot. I personally consider Hannah and Michael my biggest successes and couldn’t be more proud to be their mother. We also have three incredibly spoiled furry children: Milo, a cockapoo, and Goldendoodles Sully and Louie.

Why did you become a nurse?

My mother is a nurse, and as a teenager I worked at a local nursing home as a certified nursing assistant. I really never considered any other profession and always “wanted” to be a nurse. My life path took me in a few different directions, but I did get there! I love the aspect of servanthood and providing others with both skilled and compassionate care — so basically, I am personally fulfilled by caring for others.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Realizing that sometimes there just aren’t the resources available to provide people with care or to set them up for success both socially and medically. We’ve seen a decrease in programs and funding for many areas, and it all has a trickledown effect. There is nothing more heartbreaking than having a patient who needs a treatment or medication that their insurance or payer sources will not approve, or knowing a patient could benefit from a supplemental service that is either unavailable or too far away for them to access.

What do you like best about your job?

Being able to make a difference. I am in a unique position to provide nursing leadership support at Carle BroMenn Medical Center and also teach nursing clinical for ISU. I love having the opportunity to mentor others and share my personal passion for the nursing profession. I also feel like as a nurse, I have the chance to learn something new daily, literally every day. Whether it is formally or informally, our care environment is constantly changing, and if you have a curious mind, it’s the place to be.

While it’s not part of my job, I also am blessed to function as a mentor for our local McLean County United Way Workforce 180 project. Along with my co-mentor, Kelli, who I love working with, I get to provide support to local Heartland College students who are interested in entering the field of nursing. While the program is built for us to give to them, I personally feel like they give just as much or more back to us. It’s been a wonderful experience and I am so proud of the members of our group and what they are accomplishing!

What was the biggest challenge you face?

There are many, but one that rises to the top is workplace violence. In our community, but also in health care overall, there is a significant rise in workplace violence. We are seeing more patients and visitors who are hostile, both verbally and physically abusive, and have a general lack of respect for the individuals who are attempting to provide them with care. It’s a significant issue and one that many partners within our community and our organization are working to try and find ways to keep our health care workers safe.

What keeps you up at night?

When I worked as a bedside nurse, I took care of five to six patients over the course of my shift and was responsible for them. As a nurse leader, I now find myself responsible and caring for all of the people that I have the honor of partnering with and all of the patients who are under their care. If there are days that are more taxing/stressful for them, we as a hospital are in a staffing crunch, etc., it weighs heavily on myself and all of leadership. Our job is to make sure they are all taken care of.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

We’re very fortunate in our community to have the health care resources that we do. While Bloomington Normal isn’t a small or large town — it's in between — we have access to urgent, acute and ongoing supportive care without having to travel for many services. Speaking for my experience at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, quality is the focus of everything we do. The patients we care for are the same people who we go to church with, see in the grocery store, may be friends or family with. This makes it even more important that we provide care with our entire community in mind.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Honestly, just graduating from nursing school. I was a nontraditional nursing student, not graduating until I was 37. I didn’t finish college straight out of high school, and then it took me literally nine years to get it done! While attending both Heartland Community College for my prerequisites and then OSF St Francis College of Nursing for my Bachelor of Science in nursing, I worked full time and was a single mom through part of it. If it wasn’t for the help of many friends/family and encouragement from the nurses I worked with while I was a tech, I wouldn’t have been able to obtain my goal of becoming a nurse. I owe thanks to many for my success and for the wind they provided under my wings along the way.

Who is your mentor?

I’ve had/still have many along the way. Within nursing, the act of mentoring is a constant back and forth between all of us. I do love Florence Nightingale, though, and one of her quotes is a favorite of mine: “Let us never consider ourselves finished nurses … we must be learning all our lives.”

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

Take the time to do your research and if after that you know it’s for you … DO IT! Nursing is hard, but incredibly rewarding. What is a better job than one that makes a difference in people’s lives every day? As a nurse, your options are almost endless in regards to what field or setting you can work in, and you have the ability to never be stagnant and learn continuously.

What do you do in your downtime?

I love to garden; anything that involves flowers or nature is my therapy and gives me peace. There’s something to having your hands in the dirt, watching things grow and nurturing them as they grow and bloom. We have a monarch butterfly waystation (plants that are native and provide food sources specifically for this butterfly) in our backyard. Both my mother and I are advocates for these special creatures and ensuring they have the environment they need to flourish.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Sitting on my deck, with my dogs and family and a great glass of wine.