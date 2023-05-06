Name: Mary Hlavach-Foster

Age: 56

Employer: Carle Eureka

Title: BSN, RN cardiac rehab/cardiac stress testing

List any awards/honors: Multiple Daisy Awards

Number of years you have been a nurse: 30

Family: Husband Scott, four sons Dyllan, Reid, Case and Cannon

Why did you become a nurse?

I love science and helping people.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Watching some of my patients deal with multiple issues — heart trouble, cancer, a sick or dying spouse. It can be very emotionally draining at times.

What do you like best about your job?

My patients are like family to me. I get to go work with my favorite grandparents, aunts , uncles and cousins every day. We lean on each other for support. AND I have the best coworker: Amie Cassidy. I couldn’t do my job without her.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

Working with people who don’t share the same work ethic.

What keeps you up at night?

Taxes and college tuition!!

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

I feel we have some of the best physicians and supportive staff in the area, with a broad range of specialties. There are multiple facilities available, making access much easier.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Being respected by my patients, peers and physicians, whom I work with daily.

Who is your mentor?

My mother. She is a retired nurse.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

You will always have a job. A computer can’t take your place. You must have patience and understanding. You must be sympathetic and empathetic. Always treat people with the same respect that you expect for your family member. Be genuine.

What do you do in your downtime?

Football and baseball games. Whatever sports my sons are involved in at the time.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Taking a nap in the sun.