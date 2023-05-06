Name: Kimberly Bolster

Age: 34

Employer: McLean County Nursing Home

Title: Director of Nursing

Number of years you have been a nurse: 6

Family: Fiancé Jamie Swanson, daughter Aria Swanson and son Maxwell Swanson.

Why did you become a nurse?

I was a Certified Nursing Assistant for many years prior to becoming a nurse and wanted to continue helping people in a different capacity. I always knew leadership is what I wanted to pursue, particularly a director of nursing in long-term care. I have always worked LTC as a second job; the elderly tend to be the forgotten population, not as many visitors, families become busy with their families, so we fill that void and ensure they know just how loved they are.

I wanted to make a difference and bring joy to the people who shaped the world before us. To hear their stories is something that from my many years as a CNA and to this day brings me so much joy. I love the elderly population and wanted to be part of building a team who believed the same. Having a positive impact on health care as a whole, advocating safe LTC ratios for nurses and aides and ensuring staff are trained and supported.

And most importantly, setting an example for my kids that helping people is one of the greatest things we can do in our lives in hopes to mold them into incredible human beings.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Losing residents. They truly become our family and it’s a loss of a loved one every time. We know it’s the cycle of life but it doesn’t make it easier on myself or staff when we lose someone we have cared for, whether it be days, weeks, months or years.

Once they step foot into McLean County Nursing Home, they are part of us, and we hope to leave a lasting impression on their family as we help care for them in their final days. End of life is a beautiful process knowing that our residents were provided comfort and dignity in their transition to their next life.

What do you like best about your job?

I have two bests. I love spending my days serving the residents and their loved ones of the community near and far. I love seeing our residents smile, laugh, dance and be happy where they live. They are the biggest reason I love my job.

I have the best staff and our team is amazing. We rally behind one another; we lift each other up when we are down; we all complement one another. The areas where I am weak, I have others who have those as strengths. Our mindsets are residents first and what would benefit them. I have strong nurses and CNAs who have years of knowledge and experience that residents and their families value and trust.

What was the biggest challenge you faced?

Constant changes in COVID-19 regulations and increase in reporting requirements. The community changes have not matched our long-term care guidelines. Explaining to visitors why masks are required in our facility and not in the community or hospitals. Ensuring the safety and well-being of the residents being priority to everyone walking through our doors. Over three years in and we are still masking, shielding, testing, isolating. I want our residents to see our faces, smiles, laughs and I know they want that as well.

What keeps you up at night?

Preparing for annual survey with Illinois Department of Public Health.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

Health care has changed; we have access to it, but I have definitely seen a decline in quality through the pandemic. There is a shortage of nurses nationwide. Many have given up staff jobs and gone to agency or travel for higher-paying rates.

Health care organizations have had agencies and travelers skyrocket rates but do not always provide quality employees. Healthcare facilities are hiring people just to meet staffing numbers but aren’t able to hold them accountable or set expectations of providing quality of care.

I’ve seen a lack in compassion though the pandemic.

I’m proud that myself and staff stand by the McLean County Nursing Home philosophy to provide quality care in an atmosphere that allows both residents and their families to feel comfortable and welcomed during the resident’s stay. I have a lot of hope that we will seen positive changes once the pandemic is over.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

In almost three years, we have reduced agency (use of nonstaff nurses) to about 15%, down from around 80% back in 2020. We have a three-star rating from the rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, with four-star ratings for quality measures and staffing. All these metrics mean nothing without the entire facility being on board.

Being part of building an amazing team at McLean County Nursing Home and changing the community outlook on what the care was before and transforming to the amazing care we provide today with the help from all staff in all departments.

Who is your mentor?

Heidi Cook has helped me through a lot of the processes and procedures as a DON. She helped me learn to not doubt myself and trust my judgment. She has been my owl because of her vast knowledge and her experience in long-term care. She has the biggest heart I know and has truly shown me how to be the best DON possible. Thank you for always being there for me, through the tears and all.

The entire nurse management team, Darla, Tabetha, Nashira, Julia, Mona and so many more support me, listen to me, try different ideas and have the same vision of McLean County Nursing Home. They all have strong resident care morals. We troubleshoot ideas, work through any issues, all to ensure the best care for the residents.

We are a strong team with a lot of experience in health care and our amazing staff of nurses and CNAs are a product of that. Thanks for keeping work fun, lively and professional. My days are brighter with you guys in it.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

If you care about people, enjoy helping others, and want to make a difference 1,000%, do it. Find a place that makes you feel fulfilled, that recognizes you, that supports you and your growth in health care. Come into it for the right reasons.

What do you do in your downtime?

I enjoy spending time with my fiancé and kids, fishing, movies, trampoline parks. I want them to have the best life possible.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Lifetime movies and DoorDash