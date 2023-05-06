Name: Kim Bankston

Age: 48

Employer: Bloomington Primary Care

Title: Family Nurse Practitioner

Previous awards/honors: Pantagraph Readers Choice Award 2020, 2021, 2022; 2021 Distinguished Nursing Alumna Award, Illinois Wesleyan University

Number of years you have been a nurse: 27

Family: Husband Tony and four daughters Anna, Olivia, Brooke and Eva.

Why did you become a nurse?

My grandmother, who had several medical ailments, spent a great deal of time with our family as I was growing up, and that spurred my interest (as well as that of my identical twin sister) to pursue nursing.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Continuously staying on top of the latest research can be difficult, particularly with time constraints. However, evidence-based research is so important as it allows quality care to be provided in nursing and the medical field, so I spend a lot of time reading journals to stay current.

What do you like best about your job?

Every day I have the opportunity to help patients become the best version of themselves. Additionally, I often see several members from families, crossing generations, and have the opportunity to support and provide care for them through the joys and challenges that life brings their way.

What is the biggest challenge you face?

Unfortunately, documentation of the medical care I provide takes up a greater deal of time than I would like to admit, but I do not let it interfere with the quality of my patient care.

What keeps you up at night?

I hope that many young people will take over the reins in providing health care as my generation ages.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

With an amazing team of health care professionals and support staff, the quality of health care in Central Illinois is second to none. I have been privileged to work with great teams over the years, particularly in my present role at Bloomington Primary Care.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Completing my Doctor of Nursing Practice degree.

Who is your mentor?

If I had to pick one person that encouraged me to reach my potential from early on and still to this day, it is Dr. Donna Hartweg, professor emerita and former director of the School of Nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

I would encourage anyone considering entering the nursing field to start by taking a Certified Nursing Assistant course. Not only does this allow them to develop some hands-on skills, but then they can gauge their comfort level in caring for patients while being introduced to nurses and other health care roles.

What do you do in your downtime?

I spend much of my time outside the office supporting my children by attending their musical and sporting events. I also enjoy reading, particularly the genre historical fiction.

What is your guilty pleasure?

I just can’t help but sing along to music in the car when I am driving, no matter who is with me!