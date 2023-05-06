Name: Jewell Trost

Age: 41

Employer: OSF Healthcare

Title: Primary Charge Nurse

Awards/honors: OSF Employee of the Quarter 2016, 2012, Daisy Award nominee, OSF I Am a Nurse nominee

Number of years you have been a nurse: 19

Family: Boyfriend Antonio and dogs Bane and Nova

Why did you become a nurse?

I became a nurse so I could have a positive impact on the lives of others and have a career that felt very meaningful.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Nursing is a very challenging profession. After working in the emergency department, the hardest part is losing patients. It is a privilege to be able to care for people during the most unexpected and vulnerable days of their lives, but at the end of the day you carry some events home with you. There are some people and events that you never forget.

What do you like best about your job?

Nursing offers many great opportunities. The best part of being a nurse is having the ability to care for others in their time of need. It is always a great feeling when you feel like you have made a difference for someone. In the emergency department we see a lot of traumatic things. It is always great to see a patient come back after surviving a traumatic event.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

Right now, I think one of the biggest challenges is staffing shortages. Many nurses have left the bedside. This has had a big impact on the quality of care and patient outcomes.

What keeps you up at night?

Feeling like you did not do enough for your patients.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

I feel like we are very fortunate to have the health care that we do in Central Illinois. Here in Bloomington-Normal we are lucky to have two large hospitals with many specialties.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Being able to be a nurse is my biggest accomplishment. I feel like I still have so much more to accomplish and look forward to the rest of my nursing career.

Who is your mentor?

My dad is my mentor. He was a successful self-employed small-business owner. He set a great example of what dedication and hard work could do to reach your goals.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

I would encourage them to get their CNA and work as a CNA. This will give them experience, the opportunity to learn, and build skills. Also, ask lots of questions, be willing to listen, learn and accept feedback.

What do you do in your downtime?

I enjoy traveling and spending time with my family, friends and my dogs.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Shopping