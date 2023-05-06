Name: Jessica Noland

Age: 48

Employer: Carle McLean County Orthopedics

Title: RN for surgical podiatrist Adam Buffington, DPM

Number of years you have been a nurse: 19

Family: My husband, Josh, and I are the textbook definition of a blended family. We have our son at home, Kyle (junior high), and our adult children Tanner Longfellow (Glendale Heights, Ill.), Kelsey Longfellow (Algonquin, Ill.), Bailey Noland (Bloomington) and Blaine Noland (Bloomington).

Why did you become a nurse?

I’ve always felt my purpose in life is to help others. Being a nurse lets me apply knowledge and teach others, requires me to think on my feet and lets me help people in situations when no one else really can. I love being a nurse.

What is the hardest part of your job?

Meeting each patient’s needs while simultaneously ensuring all tasks are completed related to upcoming surgeries, and all within the constraints of insurance parameters. Explaining to patients that I cannot give them exactly what they want when they want it can be difficult sometimes, but it’s usually in their best interest for one reason or another. When it’s not to their benefit is when it’s difficult.

What do you like best about your job?

Helping others feel better by either teaching them, connecting them, or by just listening and letting them be heard. Sometimes just hearing a patient is more comforting than anything else you can do for someone. What I like the best about my job is when a patient realizes and respects how much you have really done behind the scenes to pull everything together to get something done for them, for example, a last-minute surgery or a complicated case.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

Making sure that all of my tasks are done from the smallest of details to the largest ones. They are all so important to each patient. And each day seemingly gets shorter and shorter while my list gets longer and longer.

What keeps you up at night?

Knowing that there is always something I could have done better, errors I have likely made, and asking myself, what could I have done differently today to make more of a difference?

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

I think the quality is amazing in our nursing field, especially considering the demands placed on nurses since COVID. Even now, the patients’ expectations are much higher and we see (and feel) the shift toward the “right now” society. People want and deserve the best care and answers to their health care needs. But with the rapid growth of technology and factoring in the COVID outbreak, we are sensing this rampant trend of needing all answers, appointments, surgery, results, healing, and total health almost sooner than possible. The trend has been shifting from a reasonable amount of patience to a more demanding pressure of immediacy.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Having worked in obstetrics at BroMenn for the first 10 years of my career, I felt pretty accomplished and was privy to some pretty incredible events. Working podiatry is obviously quite different and no less incredible in much different ways. But my greatest nursing moment was the ability to take in and care for my mom during her battle against pulmonary fibrosis. It was something that without my nursing background and without my family support, I’m not sure I would have been brave enough to face.

Who is your mentor?

When I began nursing, I relied heavily on nurses before me with years of experience and education in the field. As time has gone on, my nursing peers have gotten younger, and I am finding I don’t have just one mentor. Each person here at CMCO brings with them experience, knowledge and patient interactions that I can learn from, and I lean on each of my coworkers here. Each person in our nursing group serves as a mentor to me. We all have an individual and unique wealth of knowledge to bring to the table, to provide insight for each other, to educate each one another, and from which we can all grow.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

To enter the nursing field you must truly love to interact with people, all people, and know that any bias you may have needs to be dropped at the door. To be a nurse is to care unconditionally for each and every person regardless of how you are feeling, and any other factor of your personal life, when you walk through the door.

What do you do in your downtime?

I love to spend time with my family. We can usually be found at home, typically doing some form of yardwork, in the flower beds, grilling out, or just relaxing on the porch.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Well, I have to admit, my guilty pleasure would be my addiction to true crime. I don’t find pleasure at all in the terrible events that others have gone through. My enjoyment comes from the intelligence in how the detectives, prosecutors, law enforcement, and especially the forensic specialists are able to investigate, prosecute, and hopefully convict those guilty of their crimes. I’m sure on some level I would love to work in that field, but some part of me would be so distraught by the victimology of it that it would destroy my spirit.