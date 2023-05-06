Name: Dameron D. Beverly

Age: 53

Employer: Heartland Community College

Title: Assistant Professor of Nursing

List any awards/honors: 2023 Illinois Board of Higher Education Fellowship Award

Number of years you have been a nurse: 16

Family: Daughter Janelle, 24 years old, and twin son and daughter BJ and Larissa, 25 years old.

Why did you become a nurse?

I was inspired by nurses who cared for my premature twins for months. I changed careers in my 30s because I wanted to make a difference and provide the same level of care to others. I honestly do not view nursing as my work; it is more of a calling. I was meant to do this!

What is the hardest part of your job?

Losing a patient or student.

What do you like best about your job?

In my current role as a nurse educator, I truly have the best of both worlds. It is a joy to watch anxious/overwhelmed new nursing students enter the nursing program and help them flourish into confident, caring and professional nurses.

What was the biggest challenge you faced?

It was a difficult time while earning my Bachelor of Science in nursing. I was a newly divorced, single mom to three young children, commuting 40 miles to school each way for two years. Overcoming this challenge among others has helped me grow and know that I can achieve my goals with hard work and determination. Now when I set my mind on a new endeavor, I fear not. I work on a plan to accomplish the end goal.

What keeps you up at night?

Not much. I rest at night because I give my best to my students/patients during my awake hours. It is important that I get a good night’s sleep so that I have energy to give my best again the next day.

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

I believe we are fortunate to have excellent profit and not-for-profit, and community-based health care options available here in Central Illinois.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Helping others learn how to care for people. In my current role as a nurse educator, I am part of an awesome team of professors who educate and prepare futures nurses! We have a direct impact on decreasing the well-known nursing shortage as well as helping students enter a career that often changes the trajectory of their own lives in many positive ways.

I am also proud of leading the implementation of a new program locally, The NBNA Mini Nurse Academy, which introduces elementary and junior high students to nursing.

Who is your mentor?

Throughout my nursing career, there have been a couple of peers who I observed and began to emulate because they often went over and above to provide the best care for every individual they encountered. In addition, I learned from them the importance of being a forever learner to ensure I am current with best practices for caring for others and teaching.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

Identify your support system! You will need them while in nursing school. Secondly, get a mentor and be a part of a professional nursing organization. It is wise to have people in your corner who will not only support you but help you grow professionally and personally.

What do you do in your downtime?

I love to listen to a wide variety of music, listen to audiobooks or podcasts, get together with friends to try new restaurants, and just take the opportunity to “be still.” As a nurse and educator, we are givers by nature, so I have recognized I must take time to relax and restore.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Crumbl Cookies!