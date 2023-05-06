Name: Amanda Gillespie

Age: 32

Employer: Carle Bromenn Medical Center

Title: Registered Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: 9 months. I was a CNA at BroMenn for 2.5 years before starting as a nurse this past July.

Family: I live with my fiancé, Daniel; our two dogs, Bentley and Bruce Wayne; and our turtle, Tortellini. Daniel and I are getting married in September. We are very excited!

Why did you become a nurse?

Being a nurse wasn’t my original plan. I always thought I would be a special education teacher. I went to ISU after high school with this intention. Three years in and I decided the classroom wasn’t for me. I switched my major to human services and managed group homes for adults with disabilities after graduating from ISU in 2012. I did this for almost six years before changing my path again.

I worked as the assistant general manager in an independent living senior community for a few years before realizing I needed to be more hands on with the health of those I was serving. With a little encouragement from some of the most wonderful nurses in my life, I got my CNA certification and started working in the hospital while I was in nursing school.

After one day surrounded by these amazing men and women I knew this is where I was supposed to be. I was so inspired by their knowledge, confidence, and passion. I wanted to be just like them. It was the first time in my professional career I felt like I was exactly where I was supposed to be.

I don’t think I would have ever felt the same way had I gone to nursing school right out of high school. I needed my other career experiences and life experiences to put me in the correct position to become a successful nurse.

What is the hardest part of your job?

I think the first thing that comes to almost everyone’s mind when you ask this question to a health care worker is the losses. The ones you couldn’t save or the ones you just couldn’t help in a way that truly makes a difference.

While I agree this is probably the hardest part, I don’t think we talk enough about the strain this job takes on your mental health. As health care workers we see and handle a lot of traumatic things that the normal person doesn’t see day to day.

Ever wonder why the nurses you know have such a dark sense of humor? It’s how we cope. It’s how we are able to watch someone say goodbye to their family member, or watch a family hold on to the last shred of hope when inside you know there is nothing left to do and continue on taking care of our other patients day after day.

What do you like best about your job?

I love that we are all always learning and growing. No matter if you’ve been a nurse for one year or 20 years, there’s always something to learn. Ultimately, our patients are the ones that benefit from this never-ending research and growth.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

As a new nurse, I face a lot of challenges. Just learning the job, no matter your area of expertise, is hard. I often find myself saying, “Who thought this was a good idea?” Building confidence in any new job can be tricky, but when your job literally revolves around life and death it adds a whole new level of stress. Luckily, I have some of the best coworkers and mentors I could have ever asked for.

What keeps you up at night?

Work! Did I mention I’m a nightshift worker? All joking aside, I truly think the thing that follows me home the most is the thought of “could I have done more? What could I have done differently, if anything, to cause a different outcome?”

How do you feel about the quality of health care in Central Illinois?

Growing up in the suburbs of Chicago I always thought Chicago health centers like Northwestern, Rush, Loyola, and University of Chicago were the end all be all. If I ever needed some sort of extensive care, I would go back home for it. The longer I remained in the Bloomington-Normal area and the more experiences with various health care facilities I had, I realized Central Illinois health care may actually be of quality. I think “Central Illinois” encompasses a lot of area and a lot of facilities.

There is always room for improvement no matter where you are located. COVID brought about a lot of questions and uncertainty for folks, and really pointed out the health care disparities in our area. Not to say these disparities weren’t present before, because they were, but the lack of access to quality care was severely highlighted by the pandemic.

We live in an area were things like transportation, fear, lack of education and funds aid in certain populations not receiving the quality care provided in our area. I do believe Central Illinois has facilities providing quality health care, but not everyone can access it.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

As I’m still fairly new to this, I’m truly proud of myself for graduating nursing school and being part of our honor society, as well as being given the opportunity to start my career as an ICU nurse.

Who is your mentor?

This is a hard question to answer. I’ve been so lucky to have many mentors throughout this experience. One of my closest friends is an amazing oncology nurse who has helped me so much both in school and in my career thus far.

I also can’t speak highly enough about my nursing instructors at Heartland. They are some of the most wonderful people and passionate nurses I’ve ever met. Their nurturing and tough love is what truly made me believe I could do this.

Finally, all of the nurses I work with every day at BroMenn have been nothing short of welcoming and encouraging.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

It’s going to be hard. You’re going to want to quit … more than once. Don’t quit, don’t give up, keep going. It will be worth it. Speaking to those who feel they are too old or missed their chance to start: You aren’t, and you didn’t. Nursing has such a wide array of job opportunities; you will be able to find something that suits you and your experiences.

What do you do in your downtime?

Sleep! Anyone who knows, is related to, or friends with a health care worker knows we value our sleep when we aren’t at work! Beyond that I enjoy spending time with my family and friends. I love to craft, bake, cook, read, and cheer on my Chicago Bears during football season.

What is your guilty pleasure?

I feel the need to buy myself an iced coffee after running any errand, no matter how big or how small. Having an iced coffee in hand just makes any day, or chore, a little more bearable.