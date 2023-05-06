Name: Evan Walder

Age: 29

Employer: Carle BroMenn Medical Center

Title: Registered Nurse

Number of years you have been a nurse: 6.5

Family: Wife Leah (almost 5 years) and two sons, Eugene (2.5 years) and Rudy (7 months)

Why did you become a nurse?

I wanted to have a direct impact on peoples’ lives.

What is the hardest part of your job?

It can be the busyness at times that gets hard, but harder still is seeing people suffer.

What do you like best about your job?

I love to create relationships with the patients and their families, make them smile, and make them laugh.

What was the biggest challenge you face?

The biggest challenge right now is balancing work, school, and family life. Family time is precious and I always try to make this a priority.

What keeps you up at night?

Not much. It is usually “lights out.”

How do you feel about the quality of healthcare in Central Illinois?

I feel that Central Illinois has high quality healthcare. However, there are staffing shortages, which can affect patient-staff ratios.

What is your biggest accomplishment in the nursing field?

Going back to school to become an Acute Care Nurse Practitioner. I have a little over a year left. While it has been challenging, the experience has been a great blessing.

Who is your mentor?

My sister-in-law, Lydia, is a great example to me and always encourages me in my endeavors. I also look up to my floor manager Paula, who always has my back and encourages me to be my best.

What advice would you give to people thinking of entering the nursing field?

It is hard. You will experience hard things. Nursing is also very rewarding. Many times you end up being the one who is blessed by taking care of a patient.

What do you do in your downtime?

I love to spend time with family and my church family. I enjoy sports, especially basketball and long-distance running. Fishing, boating, and doing about anything outdoors are some of my favorite things to do.

What is your guilty pleasure?

Snacking. I like to eat junk food.