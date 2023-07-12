The 2023 Central Illinois BBQ Throwdown is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Eureka College.

The event, a fundraiser for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, will feature dozens of vendors, a variety of food trucks, free inflatables donated by Eureka College and other entertainment.

The event will bring BBQ teams from across the country to compete for the Kansas City BBQ Society’s Team of the Year, the Illinois BBQ Team of the Year and more than $7,000 in prize money, organizers said.

It will be held at the large practice field behind the college's Reagan Athletic Complex.